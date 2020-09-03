Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 967 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

