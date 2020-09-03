Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,163 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H & R Block by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H & R Block by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in H & R Block by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in H & R Block by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,480.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

