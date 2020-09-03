Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 111,828 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 31,063 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $33,002,715. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $265.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of -226.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.