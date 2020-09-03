Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VTN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

