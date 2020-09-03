Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VVR opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

