Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

