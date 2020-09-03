Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of VPV opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.84.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile
There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.