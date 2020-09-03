Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VPV opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

