Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Invesco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.