Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VKQ stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

