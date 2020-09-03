Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:OIA opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

