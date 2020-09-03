Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Martin L. Flanagan Acquires 290,300 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
