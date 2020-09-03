Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Martin L. Flanagan Acquires 290,300 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

