Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VTA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

