Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

NYSE VCV opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.