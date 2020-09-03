Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VBF opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $21.46.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

