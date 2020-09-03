inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of INTT opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06.

In other inTEST news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1,453.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 394,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368,707 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

