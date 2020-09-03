Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.75 at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.89.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$19.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

