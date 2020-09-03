Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) versus Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Critical Review

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Intercorp Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial 9.08% 16.85% 1.92% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 11.61% 5.75% 0.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial $1.39 billion 2.02 $431.95 million $3.91 6.28 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $48.89 billion 0.83 $1.95 billion $1.00 5.94

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercorp Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intercorp Financial presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

