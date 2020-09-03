InterCloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 94,800.0% in August

InterCloud Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 94,800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of InterCloud Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. InterCloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get InterCloud Systems alerts:

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.