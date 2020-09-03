Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 3,850.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ISIG opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

