Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 2,139 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.91 ($3.20).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

