ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

