Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IFNNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of IFNNF stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

