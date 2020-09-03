Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

IOR stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.