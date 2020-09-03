Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Imax in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Imax stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Imax by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Imax by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 324,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Imax by 1,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Imax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Imax by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

