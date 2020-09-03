Imad Mouline Sells 2,887 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,887 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $436,283.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Imad Mouline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $423,949.41.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,385,580.75.

Everbridge stock opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 84.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.