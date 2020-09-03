Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILIAF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research note on Friday, June 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAF opened at $199.12 on Thursday. Iliad has a 1 year low of $127.20 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.82.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

