IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Giovani Twigge Sells 7,316 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Giovani Twigge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $406.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.