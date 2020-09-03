IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.
IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.
IDYA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
