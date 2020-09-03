IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

IDYA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 117,996 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

