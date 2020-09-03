IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

