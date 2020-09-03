IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.68

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.68 and last traded at $134.90, with a volume of 780459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp acquired 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $116,874,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,113,000 after purchasing an additional 513,537 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,538,000 after purchasing an additional 414,278 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,708,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

