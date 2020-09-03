Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $12,523.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

