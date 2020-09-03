Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

HOFT opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hooker Furniture has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $26.99.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth $124,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the first quarter worth $168,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

