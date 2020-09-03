Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.