HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

NYSE:HPR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 942,032 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

