Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in August

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter worth $409,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 46.0% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 352,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 111,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

