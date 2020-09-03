Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,717 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

