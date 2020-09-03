Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of HRI opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,744,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

