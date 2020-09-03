Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the July 30th total of 248,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Hennessy Capital news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,694. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hennessy Capital by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAC opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99. Hennessy Capital has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

