Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.