Head to Head Comparison: VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Amcor (NASDAQ:AMCR)

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VirTra Systems and Amcor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.45 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -350.00 Amcor $12.47 billion 1.44 $612.20 million $0.64 17.86

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Systems. VirTra Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for VirTra Systems and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amcor 0 7 1 0 2.13

VirTra Systems currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.43%. Amcor has a consensus target price of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given VirTra Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Amcor.

Risk and Volatility

VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra Systems and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Amcor 4.92% 17.50% 5.37%

Summary

Amcor beats VirTra Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

