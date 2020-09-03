Head-To-Head Comparison: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.84 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.78 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.14 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.