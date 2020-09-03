Head to Head Comparison: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR)

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schneider National 0 5 6 0 2.55

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.92%. Schneider National has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.07%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Schneider National.

Volatility and Risk

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider National has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Schneider National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% Schneider National 3.69% 9.45% 5.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Schneider National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.35 $8.48 million $0.61 30.25 Schneider National $4.75 billion 1.03 $147.00 million $1.24 22.13

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Schneider National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schneider National beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods. The company's intermodal segment offers door-to-door container on flat car services, including rail and over-the-road transportation through containers, chassis, and trucks. Its logistics segment provides non-asset freight brokerage, supply chain, and import/export services; value-added services to manage and move its customers' freight; and trans-loading and warehousing services. Schneider National, Inc. also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

