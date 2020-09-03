Head to Head Analysis: Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) and YouGov (NASDAQ:YUGVF)

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Reality and YouGov’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Reality $3.58 million 11.21 -$16.86 million N/A N/A YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YouGov has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Social Reality.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Social Reality and YouGov, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Reality 0 0 1 0 3.00 YouGov 0 2 1 0 2.33

Social Reality currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Social Reality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Social Reality is more favorable than YouGov.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Social Reality shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Social Reality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Social Reality and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Reality -313.46% -124.23% -76.48% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Social Reality beats YouGov on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc., a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. Its technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. The company offers Social Reality Ad Exchange (SRAX), a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAXmd, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers. It also provides SRAX Social, a social media and loyalty platform that allow brands to launch and manage their social media initiatives; SRAX app, a platform, which allows publishers and content owners to launch native mobile applications through its SRAX platform; SRAXfan tools enable brands and agencies to connect with sports fans at home, the stadium or out-of-home at gathering locations; and SRAXauto tools enable targeting and engagement with potential auto buyers at dealerships, auto shows, and at home across desktop and mobile environments. The company sells targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs to brand advertisers and advertising agencies across Facebook apps and Websites, as well as offers its services through in-house sales team. Social Reality, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

