Head to Head Analysis: BP (NYSE:BP) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

BP (NYSE:BP) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BP and Sunoco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP $282.62 billion 0.25 $4.03 billion $2.95 6.97 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.16 $313.00 million $2.27 11.53

BP has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. BP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BP and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP 3 5 14 0 2.50 Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70

BP currently has a consensus target price of $31.56, indicating a potential upside of 53.41%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given BP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BP is more favorable than Sunoco.

Profitability

This table compares BP and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP -9.45% -1.14% -0.38% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Dividends

BP pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. BP pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

BP has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunoco beats BP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This segment also engages in the ownership and management of crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,960 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces ethanol, bio-isobutanol, bio-power, and solar energy; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in onshore wind sites. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

