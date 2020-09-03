Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

HAS stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

