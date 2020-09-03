Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Butler National (NASDAQ:BUKS) Critical Comparison

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hall of Fame Village and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Butler National 6.43% 9.70% 3.92%

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Butler National $65.87 million 0.58 $4.23 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Summary

Butler National beats Hall of Fame Village on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

