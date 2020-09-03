Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.12, a P/E/G ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 45,876 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

