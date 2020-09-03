Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.12, a PEG ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

