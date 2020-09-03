Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

GWRE stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.12, a PEG ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $784,462.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

