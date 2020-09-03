Guess?, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years.

GES stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Guess? has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

